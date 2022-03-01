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This Is Moral Blackmail
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328 views • March 01, 2022
Let’s Pause And Think This Through
* A shooting war with Russia would have major costs.
* Lib warmongers are pushing for a new world war.
* It would be ironic if a defense of democracy on the other side of the world led to an erosion of democracy here.
* Yet that seems to be where we’re headed.
* Editor’s note: Ukraine is an autocracy, not a democracy; but I digress.
* ‘Elite’ Dems use tragedy to attack political enemies and silence dissenters.
* The foreign policy establishment was wrong again.
* In a democracy, citizens — who rule — have an absolute right to have any opinion they want.
* That’s not an ancillary freedom; it is the central freedom we have and the whole point of America.
* Our leaders cannot ignore our own Bill of Rights.
p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation (i.e. the white hats taking down a cabal stronghold there) and not a prelude to full-scale war?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299217001001
* A shooting war with Russia would have major costs.
* Lib warmongers are pushing for a new world war.
* It would be ironic if a defense of democracy on the other side of the world led to an erosion of democracy here.
* Yet that seems to be where we’re headed.
* Editor’s note: Ukraine is an autocracy, not a democracy; but I digress.
* ‘Elite’ Dems use tragedy to attack political enemies and silence dissenters.
* The foreign policy establishment was wrong again.
* In a democracy, citizens — who rule — have an absolute right to have any opinion they want.
* That’s not an ancillary freedom; it is the central freedom we have and the whole point of America.
* Our leaders cannot ignore our own Bill of Rights.
p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation (i.e. the white hats taking down a cabal stronghold there) and not a prelude to full-scale war?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299217001001
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