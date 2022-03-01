This Is Moral Blackmail

Let’s Pause And Think This Through* A shooting war with Russia would have major costs.* Lib warmongers are pushing for a new world war.* It would be ironic if a defense of democracy on the other side of the world led to an erosion of democracy here.* Yet that seems to be where we’re headed.* Editor’s note: Ukraine is an autocracy, not a democracy; but I digress.* ‘Elite’ Dems use tragedy to attack political enemies and silence dissenters.* The foreign policy establishment was wrong again.* In a democracy, citizens — who rule — have an absolute right to have any opinion they want.* That’s not an ancillary freedom; it is the central freedom we have and the whole point of America.* Our leaders cannot ignore our own Bill of Rights.p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation (i.e. the white hats taking down a cabal stronghold there) and not a prelude to full-scale war?The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 February 2022