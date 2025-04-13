What is edifying your soul?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #15; We all are building something within our soul, it is either worldly and satanic, or from the divine power of God the Holy Spirit. looking into Acts 9 as well as Galatians chapter two, we see references to the building up of unity into the mind of Christ (Edification Complex of the Soul). Please feel free to comment and share, thanks