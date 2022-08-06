BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Saw Too Many Politicians Take Advantage of the Vast COVID Emergency Powers. It’s time to reaffirm the constitutional principle of separation of powers and balance state emergency laws
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
73 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • August 06, 2022

Nick Murray - Director of Policy, Maine Policy Institute

MainePolicy.org


The government-anointed “solutions” to get us out of the pandemic have created a bigger emergency than ever.  Multiple insurers are reporting excess disability and death numbers that dwarf the number of people actually affected by COVID itself.  Unfortunately, the pharma-advertising-dependent media is ignoring this and keeping people in the dark.  We will eventually see just how tragic the vaxx and these mandates turn out to be, but politicians have already committed the greatest failure in history – using the excuse of ‘public health’ to justify unconstitutional and otherwise illegal lockdowns.


Sabotaging livelihoods for a declared “emergency” – after the WHO watered down the definition of emergency – states forbade nonessential businesses from serving customers.  Some companies ordered employees to work from home, and many were bankrupted.  The tyrannical lockdowns and mandates also pushed people of all ages towards mental despair, depression, and suicide.  As for the younger children – who rely on facial cues for proper cognitive development – forced masking has set their development back years. 


Looking at the country, some states, by ending their declared emergencies earlier than others, suffered fewer hospitalizations and deaths than more authoritarian (mostly Democrat) states.  Mr. Murray, Director of the Maine Policy Institute, has been comparing the severity and outcomes of the state emergency crackdowns (aka ‘public health responses’) – and will share what he has learned so we might do better in the future.

Keywords
public healthwhopandemicemergencycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Mike Adams
The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

Mike Adams
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy