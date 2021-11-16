Trust Me I'm A Doctor......

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Left to Right:
Dr Harold Shipman - https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/shipman-harold.htm
Dr H. H. Holmes - https://murderpedia.org/male.H/h/holmes.htm
Dr John Bodkin Adams - https://murderpedia.org/male.A/a/adams-john-bodkin.htm
Remember these guys when your friendly local Doctor advises you to get the Vaxx
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