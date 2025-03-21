BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Don't cooperate with an auditor!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
0
57 views • 1 month ago

if you cooperate with an auditor it doesn't matter how honest you are and how accurate your books are, they are always going to find something wrong with your taxes and they will always send you a bill and then they will try their best to make you feel guilty and threaten you with a whole bunch of Court action which they do not have the authority to drag you into. Auditors are wimps, cowards and losers in Canada and I get rid of them just as soon as you become a client of mine. yes, we can do the audit ourselves. do not contact me on Tik Tok please use my website: www.kevinjjohnston.com


#tax #incometax #corporatetx #canadarevenueagency #cra #Alberta #edmonton #Calgary #canadapolitics #income #panama

