MURDER IS BEING NORMALIZED. THIS IS WHAT THE WEF, CDC, THE BANKS AND OUR GOVERNMENTS WANT.

Source: Jim Crenshaw



Don't let go of your humanity. If enough people stop caring we will perish. We are beginning to accept starvation, sickness, poverty, murder and other atrocities. These horrible things are becoming accepted. If you do not suffer from stupidity or nearsightedness then you know where that will lead and that in itself is terrifying.



I see people comment on other channels about horrific things that happen in other places and how they are glad they don't live there. Then in the same comment they will also add that it serves them right, they deserved it etc...really? How the hell do they think that place got to be that way? Then these same people will say they don't care. We better start caring for others before there is nobody left that cares about us.



Source: Jerry Day on Fearless Nation.