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Acts 18 - 19 KJV
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11 views • December 28, 2021
Paul came to Corinth and found Aquila and Priscilla. Gallio made insurrection against Paul. Apollos came to Ephesus and spoke boldly about Jesus Christ. Paul came to Ephesus and taught baptism by the Holy Ghost. The man with the evil spirit overcame the seven sons of Sceva. Demetrius, a silversmith, called other craftsmen and protested Paul's teaching against the idolatry because of the goddess Diana.
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