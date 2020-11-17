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Documentary What are they Hiding 2 (2006)
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171 views • November 17, 2020
EBE Award Winner - This documentary presents shocking facts about UFO sightings in direct view of NASA Astronauts, obtained through a private independent study centered on monitoring and videotaping. Strange activity seen from Space Shuttle video cameras during orbital flights high above the Earth. Discover the details about NASA protocols designed to obscure observation and analysis of UFOs in space.
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