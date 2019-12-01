© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REALITY IS NOT SEXIST | LIVE FROM THE LAIR
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • December 01, 2019
Biological fact doesn't change just because you bitch about it.
The proof is in the pudding:
https://popularmilitary.com/army-document-reveals-86-of-female-soldiers-failed-new-physical-fitness-test/
Brought to you by http://www.JacobyAlley.com
Affordable website and graphic design by a veteran.
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
You can send physical donations to our PO Box:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
Any checks made out to Second Class Citizen
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
The proof is in the pudding:
https://popularmilitary.com/army-document-reveals-86-of-female-soldiers-failed-new-physical-fitness-test/
Brought to you by http://www.JacobyAlley.com
Affordable website and graphic design by a veteran.
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
You can send physical donations to our PO Box:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
Any checks made out to Second Class Citizen
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.