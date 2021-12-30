Plans of Mankind's Greatest Enemies

Oddly enough, the diabolical plans of the unelected social engineers--the demons who really run this world--is always hidden in plain site, including the plans they made for this COVID-19 PSYOP. Why? In part it's Social Darwinism. If they tell you what they're going to do, and yet, you do nothing to resist, then they have relieved themselves of any moral responsibilty, at least from a metaphysical perspective. After all, they duly warned you, and if you are unwilling to even read what was their "fair warning" to you, then, from their warped point of view, you deserve whatever happens to you. The only problem is that most people don't read anything deeper than a menu anymore. That's why people like Jay Dyer are important. He reads everything that our overlords write, so you don't have to. He even boils it all down for you, explaining what the plans of our enemy are right now. Their next PSYOP is going to be out of this world.