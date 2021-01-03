© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/01/21 TRUMP CPAC: Americans Fight Medical Tyranny #NoShots
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • March 14, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV my apologies for upside down: transferring from Rumble to Brighteon is not working well.
3/1/21: Trump Announced his possible 2024 Run, and We, The People, know we will not be ruled by medical tyranny and we want FREEDOM from Globalist Medical Tyranny
Tetrogen 50% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: FREE50%OFF (ALL CAPS)
To Support YAFTV: PayPal:
[email protected]
To Follow:
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
Humans as data Collectors:
https://profhugodegaris.files.wordpress.com/2011/04/how-will-the-artilect-war-start.pdf
https://globalcenters.columbia.edu/node/5857
https://blackchristiannews.com/2021/03/texas-ag-ken-paxton-sues-griddy-over-massive-electricity-bills/
Call Congress 202-932-9994 Say NO WAY TO Pelosi's HR1
Join the daily 6pm prayer wave wherever you are for the freedom of humanity~!
We Are Free!!
3/1/21: Trump Announced his possible 2024 Run, and We, The People, know we will not be ruled by medical tyranny and we want FREEDOM from Globalist Medical Tyranny
Tetrogen 50% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Code: FREE50%OFF (ALL CAPS)
To Support YAFTV: PayPal:
[email protected]
To Follow:
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
Humans as data Collectors:
https://profhugodegaris.files.wordpress.com/2011/04/how-will-the-artilect-war-start.pdf
https://globalcenters.columbia.edu/node/5857
https://blackchristiannews.com/2021/03/texas-ag-ken-paxton-sues-griddy-over-massive-electricity-bills/
Call Congress 202-932-9994 Say NO WAY TO Pelosi's HR1
Join the daily 6pm prayer wave wherever you are for the freedom of humanity~!
We Are Free!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.