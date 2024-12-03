MEDICAL SYSTEM FINALLY PUTS DOWN A NUTTY PROFESSOR WITH A CHICK'S HEART!

After figuring out David had a heart transplant 18 years ago, I decided to go with this anyway. Something I've brought up in many VAERS reports is how these already susceptible people are convinced to block their airway with masks and convinced they needed to jab their way out of the fakedemic.

David fell for all of it! Then he had a few more heart attacks recently. He thought he was being discharged when, in reality, he was dispatched!

Sources

https://m.facebook.com/david.hebestreit.1/





Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

