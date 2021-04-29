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Academia Incubating the Evil Lunacy Killing US, Academic Warns
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60 views • April 29, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Professor John Age (not his real name) of Anomic Age explains the evil cancer that is coming out of academia and is killing America and freedom. To deal with it, Americans must protect the children from the "cult" that has taken over education and society.
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