FLASHBACK: FEUDALISM 2.0 (2007)

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
59690 subscribers
FROM 2007: Today we examine the implications of a fearful new religion that is being promoted in the mainstream media to introduce a new feudal society to the public.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-006-feudalism-2-0/
Pre-order The Corbett Report 2007-2008 Data Archive USB: https://newworldnextweek.com/products/corbett-report-2007-2008-data-archive