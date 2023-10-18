Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports Lacrosse Featuring: Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024
channel image
US Sports Radio
30 Subscribers
4 views
Published 16 hours ago

Presented on US Sports Net by

CoachTube
Featured course:
Feed the Cats: Sprints-Based Lacrosse
by Tony Holler
Sign up today @ https://bit.ly/FeedTheCatsCoachTube
and
Vitable
15% off 1st month for 1st time customers only: VITASTART15
https://bit.ly/Vitable1023

Good day Athletes and Warriors.
On today's show we have a student-athlete with a scorers mentality. Ton of upside in this young man.
In our coaches corner we eavesdrop on a conversation about speed development featuring the author of Feed The Cats. I've heard many a successful coach say things like: "Luck follows speed". Enjoy!

Video credits:

Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024
Matt Darcangelo
@mdarky25
https://www.youtube.com/@mdarky25

Never Drift from a State of Sprint Performance. Creating Better Athletes by Sprint Training | CNS Training is Crucial (The Les Spellman Podcast)
Get certified by the Universal Speed Rating & start building your speed community: https://train.universalspeedrating.co...
Link to the full podcast episode: https://bit.ly/FeedTheCatsCoachTube
Link to the full podcast episode: https://spoti.fi/3rVqV7g

Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
lacrosselacrosse playerlacrosse coachlacrosse drillncaa lacrosse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket