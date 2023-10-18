US Sports Lacrosse Featuring: Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by

Good day Athletes and Warriors.

On today's show we have a student-athlete with a scorers mentality. Ton of upside in this young man.

In our coaches corner we eavesdrop on a conversation about speed development featuring the author of Feed The Cats. I've heard many a successful coach say things like: "Luck follows speed". Enjoy!

Video credits:

Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024

Matt Darcangelo

@mdarky25

https://www.youtube.com/@mdarky25

Never Drift from a State of Sprint Performance. Creating Better Athletes by Sprint Training | CNS Training is Crucial (The Les Spellman Podcast)

Get certified by the Universal Speed Rating & start building your speed community: https://train.universalspeedrating.co...

Link to the full podcast episode: https://bit.ly/FeedTheCatsCoachTube

Link to the full podcast episode: https://spoti.fi/3rVqV7g

