Why Trump’s Indictment Is A Fraud!!!, 4121

Last night Greg Kelly, a former U.S. Marine fighter pilot who hosts the 9pm hour news show on NewsMax brought on the attorney who brought a lawsuit for Judicial Watch in 2010 against President Clinton who, upon his departure from the White House in 2001, took a bundle of audio tapes which had been hidden in his sock drawer.









Nine years later, Judicial Watch sued to get access to the content in those audio tapes and lost. The Judicial Watch attorney, Michael Bekesha, explained what the final ruling was.





Here was how President Trump explained it on Tuesday night.





[Insert]





This is just how desperate the Desperados are. There isn’t one shred of legitimacy to this case, and it will be thrown out of court at the first possible opportunity as a travesty of justice. But the desperados don’t care. Their attorneys are willing to take the hit – if any – for filing frivolous charges against President Trump repeatedly. They have it down to a science – the science called lawfare.







Since they have nothing on him. All they care about now is inducing the maximium amount of negative media coverage before this case bites the dust. And they will keep this up in the hope that the sum of the slime will provide some cover for their upcoming election 2024 cheating.





