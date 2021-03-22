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COMMERCE CLAUSE & OBAMACARE RULING 2012; Supreme Court limited that clause for 1st time
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11 views • March 22, 2021
The Commerce Clause in the U.S. Constitution has been raped and pillaged until it is barely recognizable. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court finally began to limit the use of that clause. Let's see what they said!
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Special Thanks to:
- Bensound for royalty free music, visit them at www.bensound.com
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