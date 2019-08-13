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The DSA Conference That is Better Than 80's Comedy BEST SCENES - Action To Democratic Socialist America
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195 views • August 13, 2019
The Democratic Socialists of America ran a vote on whether or not to vote on the new voting system to allow them to vote on 6 people trading places with 6 other people, but the room was too triggering for the voters....WHEW, thank God Democrats are dumb!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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