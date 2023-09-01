Create New Account
STEVE QUAYLE URGENT WARNING!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 13 hours ago

THE EARTH IS GROWING MORE EVIL BY THE DAY NOW. IT'S NOT HARD TO SEE AMERICA BEING DESTROYED BY OUR VERY EYES NOW. STEVE IS SHOWING YOU AND I THE SHEER EVIL RIGHT BEFORE US NOW. UNFORTUNATELY, MOST AMERICANS WOULD RATHER HIDE BEHIND ENTERTAINMENT THAN WAKE UP TO THE HORROR NOW BEFORE THEM. THE BIBLE WARNS WHEN HUMANITY CRIES PEACE AND SAFETY THEN SUDDENLY EVIL DESTRUCTION HITS THESE UNAWARE HUMANS. IT'S TIME YOU PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS NOW ROUTING FROM WITHIN AND HAND TO HAND COMBAT IS COMING TO EVERY CITIZEN IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

