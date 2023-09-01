STEVE QUAYLE URGENT WARNING!

THE EARTH IS GROWING MORE EVIL BY THE DAY NOW. IT'S NOT HARD TO SEE AMERICA BEING DESTROYED BY OUR VERY EYES NOW. STEVE IS SHOWING YOU AND I THE SHEER EVIL RIGHT BEFORE US NOW. UNFORTUNATELY, MOST AMERICANS WOULD RATHER HIDE BEHIND ENTERTAINMENT THAN WAKE UP TO THE HORROR NOW BEFORE THEM. THE BIBLE WARNS WHEN HUMANITY CRIES PEACE AND SAFETY THEN SUDDENLY EVIL DESTRUCTION HITS THESE UNAWARE HUMANS. IT'S TIME YOU PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS NOW ROUTING FROM WITHIN AND HAND TO HAND COMBAT IS COMING TO EVERY CITIZEN IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.