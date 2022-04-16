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Proof of human soul existence
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97 views • April 16, 2022
Coroner at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, former Deputy Mayor, the late Matthew Tsougas, recounts a case of spiritual communication of a hospitalized Serbian patient in a coma with her husband far away in Serbia.
Πανεπιστημιακός Ιατροδικαστής του ΑΠΘ της Θεσσαλονίκης, πρώην Αντιδήμαρχος, ο μακαρίτης Ματθαίος Τσούγκας εξιστορεί μια υπόθεση ψυχικής επικοινωνίας νοσηλευόμενης Σέρβας ασθενούς σε κώμα με το σύζυγο της μακριά στη Σερβία.
Πανεπιστημιακός Ιατροδικαστής του ΑΠΘ της Θεσσαλονίκης, πρώην Αντιδήμαρχος, ο μακαρίτης Ματθαίος Τσούγκας εξιστορεί μια υπόθεση ψυχικής επικοινωνίας νοσηλευόμενης Σέρβας ασθενούς σε κώμα με το σύζυγο της μακριά στη Σερβία.
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