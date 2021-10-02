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Slowly But Surely Their Covid Ship is Sinking | The Crowhouse
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1345 views • October 02, 2021
“Almost all people are hypnotics. The proper authority saw to it that the proper belief should be induced, and the people believed properly.” - Charles Fort

Gray State - Official Concept Trailer (2012)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7FVXERKFE

https://xyz.net.au/2021/08/suicided-filmmakers-predict-covid-forced-vaccinations-and-civil-war-10-years-ago-gray-state/

Mystery rise in heart attacks from blocked arteries
https://thesecondnews.com/mystery-rise-in-heart-attacks-from-blocked-arteries/

Italian truckers block highways to protest against mandatory jabs
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/09/29/italian-truckers-block-highways-to-protest-against-mandatory-jabs/

Dozens potentially given harmless saline injection instead of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/dozens-potentially-given-harmless-saline-injection-instead-of-covid-

19-pfizer-vaccine-in-melbourne-mix-up/ar-AAP16C0?ocid=msedgntp

Follow the money- a huge pot of gold was found at the end of the Rainbow of lies. Here is the correct

spelling of $ovid
https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1443927558618243077

Android Factory?
https://www.tiktok.com/@darthhues/video/6984039849711897861

Tanya Davies MP Video
https://www.facebook.com/tanyadaviesmulgoa/videos/607241924053438/

FWC VACCINE REQUIREMENTS IN RELATION TO COVID
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2021fwcfb6015.htm

Polish MPs Protest Under Australian Embassy Over Human Rights Issues - TRANSLATED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuOWLNtJd8I

Norway Removes Pandemic Restrictions
https://www.theepochtimes.com/norway-official-covid-19-can-now-be-compared-to-the-flu-as-country-removes-pandemic-restrictions_4014597.html

AUSTRALIA WILL LIFT ITS INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BAN A MONTH EARLY
https://www.travelweekly.com.au/article/woo-hoo-scomo-says-international-travel-ban-will-lift-november-month-earlier-expected/

Australia’s astonishing tyranny keeps growing
https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/australias-astonishing-tyranny-keeps-growing-33539/

Mad Max the Duke of Doom
https://worldnewsspell.com/2021/06/07/mad-max-the-duke-of-doom/

Who Owns Everything in Australia?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WeJ_syJtnU

We DO NOT DISCRIMINATE STICKER
https://wedonotdiscriminate.com.au/

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point

where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and

chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of

the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find

someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/kavy9GlMV8ss/
The Crowhouse
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