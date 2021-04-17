How The News Starts To Look When You WAKE UP….

It is absolutely perfect.

I think we probably all remember a time before we had “woken up” where we’d listen to the nightly news or trust the MSM, but then a funny thing happens….

You realize they are lying to you about something.

For many of us, that was 9/11.

For others it could be any number of things.

But then you ask that fateful question: “if they are lying to me about this, what else are they lying to me about?”

And after that, you’ve taken the red pill and your eyes begin to open.

So please enjoy this funny video that perfectly sums it up….