SPINNING THE BS TO PLAY DOWN GENOCIDE -- TRYING TO MAKE WEATHER WARFARE LOOK ACCEPTABLE

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It doesn't matter how they spin it .. it's all GEO-ENGINEERING, CHEMTRAILS, WEATHER WARFARE and genocide.
👉 ClimateViewerhttps://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
SOURCE:
AV web
https://www.youtube.com/@AVweb/videos