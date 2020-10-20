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"ALLEANZA DEI MEDICI" per la verità sul Covid
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35 views • October 20, 2020
È nata "L'ALLEANZA DEI MEDICI"
10 ottobre 2020.
Medici, Banchieri, Chimici, Scienziati di tutto il mondo si sono riuniti per la verità, per la proclamazione dei diritti civili e per la libertà!
Ascoltiamoli!
La parte del bene continua ad esistere!!
https://acu2020.org/
10 ottobre 2020.
Medici, Banchieri, Chimici, Scienziati di tutto il mondo si sono riuniti per la verità, per la proclamazione dei diritti civili e per la libertà!
Ascoltiamoli!
La parte del bene continua ad esistere!!
https://acu2020.org/
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