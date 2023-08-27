BIG RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY SEEN OVER ME+MY MOMS HEADS IN NW OHIO+RED BODY NE SKY / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now saturday 8/26/23.... I made this video hours ago last night on 8/25/23 and it's now the 26th of August... I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video I am doing a real talk video from my soul to you all and anyone who wants to hear truth. I spoke longer than I wanted to in this video though feel I covered alot of what I needed to and wanted to speak on even though last part of my video cut short where I was saying women treat your men as kings and men treat your women as queens... last night I noticed once again in my north and almost northeast a bright light in the darkened sky so i recorded it again as it was dark red over the roofs of my neighbors so I got it recorded in original camera mode on my crappy old phone and then I used an application on my phone that is a night time camera you can install in your phone despite it constantly gives your phone Ad pop ups lol. So you'll see in my north/northeast I believe is a planet x system body passing again in the north/northeast..... then I showed my mom how to use the night filter on my phone then she noticed something was red directly above our heads more southern in sky direction, though it was between south and north in direction. So I took phone shots/pictures of the dark red color over me 10 minutes away from toledo ohio in northwest Ohio and I did some enhancing of contrast and lighting on the red object over me and my moms heads last night and you'll see what I believe is 1 of the reddish planet x/nemesis system bodies that was passing fast over me and my moms heads last night. As i did enhancement on the object above us that was bloody red I brought out the objects spherical shape even more as I was amazed as was my mom amazed to though like I've said before me and her have seen together multiple things over our place including 2 massive planet x system bodies setting east between 2019-2020 as the sun both times was setting in my west and both those times amazingly were around my birthday of September as me and my mom caught the 2 things in the past between August the one year then September the next between 2019-2020. Or close to that timing. And last night you'll see not just 1 reddish planet x system body ( I at least believe it to be a planet x system body) passing in the north/northeast. But also last night you'll see in my pictures captured the massive red planet x system body over me and my mom. If hear me speak on the rapture I'm just saying the timing I am personally watching which I always watch feast of trumpets timing especially on my birthday 9/23 for many biblical and spiritual reasons. I'm also watching for april next year, then feast of trumpet timing next year to. so others know I am NOT date setting and do not as only God knows the day and hour of the biblical catching away/rapture/ our blessed hope as bible calls it and God knows timing of biblical judgement as humanity doesn't know but we do know by all signs it's at the door so if anyone claims I'm date setting for the rapture I'm NOT I'm just giving my personal time due to all I know and feel spiritually but no am NOT setting dates. if wanna know more on my thoughts why I look at my birthday 9/23 as timing and feast of trumpets jewish holiday timing you can know more why I look at that in my comments section with my main notes pinned over all other notes. I dont know the day or hour though by all signs as jesus said you'll know when it's near at the doors. It's near and at the doors NOW!!! Thanks for watching and coming by...... Enjoy or dont... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC3aG_6Us3o