⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 15, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(15 January 2023)





Part I

💥On 14 January 2023, a missile strike was launched against Ukraine's military command and control system and associated energy facilities. All designated targets were hit. The objective of the strike has been achieved.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District delivered strikes against units of the 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnoye and Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◻️Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armoured combat vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been neutralised over the past 24 hours as a result of fire and decisive actions by units of the Western Military District in this area.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire by units of the Central Military District and strikes by Army and Ground-Attack Aviation against the concentrations of manpower engaged units of the 66th, 92nd Mechanised and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Makeevka, Stelmakhovka, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, artillery strikes and actions by units of the Airborne Troops repulsed an attack by assault groups of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◻️As a result of the defeat, the enemy was forced to retreat to their original positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 115 personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks in this direction.





💥In Donetsk direction, assault forces of the Southern Military District, in cooperation with airborne units supported by Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, have exploited success in the direction of the northern suburbs of Artemovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and the Sol railway station.





◻️Over 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised during over the past 24 hours.





💥In South Donesk direction, artillery and motorised rifle units of the Eastern Military District and the Pacific Fleet’s Marines have inflicted fire damage on AFU’s concentrations near Vladimirovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic). A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also eliminated near Sladkoye.





◻️Total losses of the AFU during the day have amounted to 50 servicemen, three pickup trucks, and a motor vehicle.

Part II

✈️Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have neutralised an ordnance depots and MLRS repair depot near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 103 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 123 areas.





💥A launcher of the Ukrainian Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile system has been annihilated near Novoselovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥Counterbattery warfare operation has resulted in the destruction of:

• one U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system near Shlyakhovoye (Kherson region);

• one D-20 howitzer near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People’s Republic);

• one 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers near Usmanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic);

• two Msta-B howitzers close to Georgiyevka and Skudnoye (Donetsk People's Republic);

• two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers near Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region) and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

• one D-30 howitzer close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️A U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare station has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Krasnorechenskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, seven rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Kremennaya and Lisichansk (Lugansk People’s Republic), and Vasilyevka, Podgornoye, and Novomikhailovka (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 372 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,882 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 air defence missile systems, 7,525 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 982 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,836 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,052 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.