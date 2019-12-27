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BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR DREAMS OF A PROMISED LAND WHERE SAINTS COULD LIVE FREE OF PERSECUTION TOOK VOYAGE TO FIND AMERICA IN 550 AD THIRTY YEARS BEFORE CATHOLICISM REACHES BRITISH ISLANDS!
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10 views • December 27, 2019
In Search of the Promised Land: Saint
The Christian faith was established in Britain in 38 AD over five hundred years before Catholicism reaches the area. Christian people were dreaming of a promised land where Christians could establish a land free from persecution where Christianity could be taken to the world. Brendan as a result of these dreams decided to look for this land, AMERICA
Brendan’s Voyage - Ancient History Encyclopedia
https://www.ancient.eu/amp/2-1330/
The Christian faith was established in Britain in 38 AD over five hundred years before Catholicism reaches the area. Christian people were dreaming of a promised land where Christians could establish a land free from persecution where Christianity could be taken to the world. Brendan as a result of these dreams decided to look for this land, AMERICA
Brendan’s Voyage - Ancient History Encyclopedia
https://www.ancient.eu/amp/2-1330/
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