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BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR DREAMS OF A PROMISED LAND WHERE SAINTS COULD LIVE FREE OF PERSECUTION TOOK VOYAGE TO FIND AMERICA IN 550 AD THIRTY YEARS BEFORE CATHOLICISM REACHES BRITISH ISLANDS!
Christian Rescue Coalition
Christian Rescue Coalition
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10 views • December 27, 2019
In Search of the Promised Land: Saint
The Christian faith was established in Britain in 38 AD over five hundred years before Catholicism reaches the area. Christian people were dreaming of a promised land where Christians could establish a land free from persecution where Christianity could be taken to the world. Brendan as a result of these dreams decided to look for this land, AMERICA

Brendan’s Voyage - Ancient History Encyclopedia

https://www.ancient.eu/amp/2-1330/
Keywords
promised land of the saintsbrendon the navigatoramerica in prophecyland if israel lost tribeschristian landtrue history of americadiscovery of america
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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