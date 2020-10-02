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Dr. Heiko Schöning, FREE AND STRONGER / LIBRE Y MÁS FUERTE
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50 views • October 02, 2020
The German doctor Heiko Schöning, a co-founding member of the ACU and one of the most active participants in the consolidation of the associations of doctors for the truth of many other countries, was arrested by the English police for no apparent reason, in Hyde Park (London) , while answering the questions of many people who, having recognized him, gathered next to him. Illegally arrested, handcuffed and taken into custody for 22 hours, Heiko Schöning appears in this video recently released and full of conviction and strength, commenting on what happened and summoning everyone to a new massive demonstration for fundamental rights and peace in Berlin, scheduled for October 10.
El doctor alemán Heiko Schöning, miembro cofundador de la ACU y uno de los más activos participantes en la consolidación de las asociaciones de médicos por la verdad de muchos otros países, fue detenido por la policía inglesa sin motivo aparente, en Hyde Park (Londres), mientras contestaba a las preguntas de muchas personas que, habiéndole reconocido, se congregaron junto a él. Arrestado ilegalmente, esposado y puesto en custodia durante 22 horas, Heiko Schöning aparece en este video recién liberado y pleno de convicción y fortaleza, comentando acerca de lo sucedido y emplazando a todo el mundo a una nueva manifestación masiva por los derechos fundamentales y la paz en Berlin, prevista para el 10 de octubre.
El doctor alemán Heiko Schöning, miembro cofundador de la ACU y uno de los más activos participantes en la consolidación de las asociaciones de médicos por la verdad de muchos otros países, fue detenido por la policía inglesa sin motivo aparente, en Hyde Park (Londres), mientras contestaba a las preguntas de muchas personas que, habiéndole reconocido, se congregaron junto a él. Arrestado ilegalmente, esposado y puesto en custodia durante 22 horas, Heiko Schöning aparece en este video recién liberado y pleno de convicción y fortaleza, comentando acerca de lo sucedido y emplazando a todo el mundo a una nueva manifestación masiva por los derechos fundamentales y la paz en Berlin, prevista para el 10 de octubre.
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