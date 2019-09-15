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Facebook bans Holy Day promotion
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7 views • September 15, 2019
In September 2019, the Ariel Jewish Center reported that Facebook banned an advertisement promoting two biblical holy days. The reason given was that the advertisement, which had no photographs and said nothing about sex, was that the ad was too sexually explicit or suggestive. While that was not the case, the time will come when much of the truth of the Bible will be driven off the internet. False reasons will likely be given. In this video, Dr. Thiel displays the ad, discusses it, and certain biblical prophecies.
A written article of related interest is available titled "BIN: Facebook Deems Rosh Hashannah “Sexually Provocative” " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/bin-facebook-deems-rosh-hashannah-sexually-provocative/
Those wishing to learn more about God's Holy Days, may wish to read the free online book titled: "Should You Keep God's Holy Days or Demonic Holidays?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodsHolyDays.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled "BIN: Facebook Deems Rosh Hashannah “Sexually Provocative” " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/bin-facebook-deems-rosh-hashannah-sexually-provocative/
Those wishing to learn more about God's Holy Days, may wish to read the free online book titled: "Should You Keep God's Holy Days or Demonic Holidays?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodsHolyDays.pdf
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