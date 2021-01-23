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** Globalist Deep State Democrats Rushing to Create a New Surveillance State Modeled After China ** – Carlson/Dobbs – 21/Jan/2021
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330 views • January 23, 2021
** DEMOCRATS LAUNCH A NEW DOMESTIC WAR ON TERROR
** LAWMAKERS EMBRACE NEW SURVEILLANCE POWERS
** HARD TO GET CIVIL LIBERTIES BACK ONCE THEY’RE GONE
** ANTIFA TERRORIZES CITIES AFTER BIDEN INAUGURATION
** ANTIFA: “WE DON’T WANT BIDEN... WE WANT REVENGE”
** ANTIFA BURNS U.S. FLAG AS A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
** BRENNAN: BIDEN IS MOVING TO TARGET & ‘ROOT-OUT’ POLITICAL OPPOSITION INCLUDING LIBERTARIANS
** LAWMAKERS EMBRACE NEW SURVEILLANCE POWERS
** HARD TO GET CIVIL LIBERTIES BACK ONCE THEY’RE GONE
** ANTIFA TERRORIZES CITIES AFTER BIDEN INAUGURATION
** ANTIFA: “WE DON’T WANT BIDEN... WE WANT REVENGE”
** ANTIFA BURNS U.S. FLAG AS A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
** BRENNAN: BIDEN IS MOVING TO TARGET & ‘ROOT-OUT’ POLITICAL OPPOSITION INCLUDING LIBERTARIANS
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