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DR.SIMONE GOLD:MEDICAL CANCEL CULTURE-SECOND OPINION PROJECT
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90 views • May 07, 2021
PEOPLE... CAN YOU NOT SEE????? EVERY DOCTOR WHO HAS TREATMENTS AND/OR WHO KNOW WHAT TO DO HAS BEEN SILENCED!!!!!! PATIENTS HAVE BEEN ISOLATED WHICH MEANS THESE WHITE COATS CAN DO ANYTHING TO THEM!!!!!!!
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