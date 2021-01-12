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Platinum Vk & Boost
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11 views • January 12, 2021
YourBro Zo9
Wed, Dec 16, 2020, 3:17 PM
to Sadiq, me, Tony, Tony
In a world of uncertainty
Health is your primary asset
And through the limitless Power of Nature
Not only can we strengthen our body defenses
We can Also choose to Optimize our overall health while turbo charging our immune function
Introducing: VK Platinum & Boost used daily, forms a broad spectrum nutritional and
immune building force.
VK Platinum combines twelve of the most powerful anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic,
anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory all plant-based ingredients for optimum absorption.
VK Boost proprietary formula combines over one hundred different plants from the world’s
oceans, rain forest, deserts, forests, and prairies, forming a synergistic nutritional powerhouse
of optimal nutrition.
Make Your Health First with VK Platinum & VK Boost Available at Platinumvk.com or call (678)
242-9147 to build a defense force for your immune system with an all plant-based response. Don’t
Gamble with Your Health get your VK Today
For the bottle labels
Disclaimer: VK Platinum and VK Boost are Registered Trade names not medical claims. VK
proprietary products high quality ingredients which are all 100% plant based are formulated to
support immune function and overall nutritional quality.
Wed, Dec 16, 2020, 3:17 PM
to Sadiq, me, Tony, Tony
In a world of uncertainty
Health is your primary asset
And through the limitless Power of Nature
Not only can we strengthen our body defenses
We can Also choose to Optimize our overall health while turbo charging our immune function
Introducing: VK Platinum & Boost used daily, forms a broad spectrum nutritional and
immune building force.
VK Platinum combines twelve of the most powerful anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic,
anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory all plant-based ingredients for optimum absorption.
VK Boost proprietary formula combines over one hundred different plants from the world’s
oceans, rain forest, deserts, forests, and prairies, forming a synergistic nutritional powerhouse
of optimal nutrition.
Make Your Health First with VK Platinum & VK Boost Available at Platinumvk.com or call (678)
242-9147 to build a defense force for your immune system with an all plant-based response. Don’t
Gamble with Your Health get your VK Today
For the bottle labels
Disclaimer: VK Platinum and VK Boost are Registered Trade names not medical claims. VK
proprietary products high quality ingredients which are all 100% plant based are formulated to
support immune function and overall nutritional quality.
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