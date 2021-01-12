YourBro Zo9

Wed, Dec 16, 2020, 3:17 PM

to Sadiq, me, Tony, Tony



In a world of uncertainty

Health is your primary asset

And through the limitless Power of Nature

Not only can we strengthen our body defenses

We can Also choose to Optimize our overall health while turbo charging our immune function

Introducing: VK Platinum & Boost used daily, forms a broad spectrum nutritional and

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Make Your Health First with VK Platinum & VK Boost Available at Platinumvk.com or call (678)

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For the bottle labels

Disclaimer: VK Platinum and VK Boost are Registered Trade names not medical claims. VK

proprietary products high quality ingredients which are all 100% plant based are formulated to

support immune function and overall nutritional quality.