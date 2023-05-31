Putin responds to drone attacks in Moscow | Just the News





Russian officials say eight drones were shot down over the weekend, causing minor injuries and damage in residential areas.

While Ukraine denies being directly involved, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the attacks by saying, "Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings."





