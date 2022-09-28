Covid-19 vaccines newly in the spotlight of scientific measurement methods | 28-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23743

Physicians, physicists,
chemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists and alternative practitioners,
supported by lawyers and journalists, have joined forces to form an
interdisciplinary working group that is now internationally networked. Their
goal is to continuously analyze the contents and active ingredients of the
novel Covid-19 vaccines and to research their effects on the organism and the
blood in order to present them to the public for critical discussion. In the
process, they have come across highly disturbing results. Their cautionary
conclusion is therefore: „To avert a concrete as well as imminent danger to
life and limb and public safety, the Covid-19 vaccination programs must be
stopped immediately.“
👉 https://kla.tv/23743
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
The Vaccines Awareness Working Group presents its initial disturbing findings from its research regarding the ingredients in the Covid-19 vaccines and calls for an immediate halt to the vaccination programs
https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Sammlung_erster_Ergebnisse_der_AG_Impfstoffe_Aufkla%CC%88rung_20220706.pdf
The toxic spike protein and the dose makes the poison
https://tkp.at/2022/02/06/das-giftige-spike-protein-und-die-dosis-macht-das-gift/
