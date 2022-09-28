Covid-19 vaccines newly in the spotlight of scientific measurement methods | 28-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23743

Physicians, physicists, chemists, microbiologists, pharmacologists and alternative practitioners, supported by lawyers and journalists, have joined forces to form an interdisciplinary working group that is now internationally networked. Their goal is to continuously analyze the contents and active ingredients of the novel Covid-19 vaccines and to research their effects on the organism and the blood in order to present them to the public for critical discussion. In the process, they have come across highly disturbing results. Their cautionary conclusion is therefore: „To avert a concrete as well as imminent danger to life and limb and public safety, the Covid-19 vaccination programs must be stopped immediately.“



👉 https://kla.tv/23743





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





The Vaccines Awareness Working Group presents its initial disturbing findings from its research regarding the ingredients in the Covid-19 vaccines and calls for an immediate halt to the vaccination programs





https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Sammlung_erster_Ergebnisse_der_AG_Impfstoffe_Aufkla%CC%88rung_20220706.pdf





The toxic spike protein and the dose makes the poison

https://tkp.at/2022/02/06/das-giftige-spike-protein-und-die-dosis-macht-das-gift/