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Edmonton Ice District - The Gates of Hell
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33 views • May 08, 2020
Originally published Jan. 25, 2019.
Gateway Blvd. leads straight to the Ice District Gates of Hell.
Interesting that this major roadway was renamed Gateway Blvd. (formerly Calgary Trail North) amidst much controversy in the year 2001.
The South Edmonton Business Association made a presentation to City Council, maintaining that all but two of the businesses on that street wanted the name change, but when the information went public, City Council was flooded with phone calls from angry business people and only two calls of 150 to the citizens action line were in favour of the name change. (CBC News Aug. 25/2000 'Gateway Boulevard' idea may lead nowhere)
Does anybody smell a rat?
Gateway Blvd. leads straight to the Ice District Gates of Hell.
Interesting that this major roadway was renamed Gateway Blvd. (formerly Calgary Trail North) amidst much controversy in the year 2001.
The South Edmonton Business Association made a presentation to City Council, maintaining that all but two of the businesses on that street wanted the name change, but when the information went public, City Council was flooded with phone calls from angry business people and only two calls of 150 to the citizens action line were in favour of the name change. (CBC News Aug. 25/2000 'Gateway Boulevard' idea may lead nowhere)
Does anybody smell a rat?
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