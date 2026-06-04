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Date: June 4, 2026. Lesson 109-2026. Title: A Nation in Decline: Calling the Wicked Righteous
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Proverbs 24:24 exposes one of the most dangerous forms of corruption—the deliberate declaration that the wicked are righteous. This is more than a legal error; it is a moral inversion that undermines justice, confuses truth, and invites judgment. When evil is excused, celebrated, or rebranded as good, the foundations of a society begin to erode. In today's Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart examines the biblical responsibility to distinguish between righteousness and wickedness, the devastating consequences of false moral verdicts, and why God's people must remain steadfast in truth when a culture pressures them to redefine good and evil.

Lesson 109-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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