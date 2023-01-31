Statue In New York is MORE Significant than ANYONE Realized. The End Is Come. Dead Sheep Mask OFF!!

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/-lI6aTNYIUw
Quotation from original video description….”I warned the World and NOW THEY ARE HERE.. Society is Crumbling and the AC Spirit is in full swing"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck