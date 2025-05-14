Huge Houthi Missile Attack On Israel At Same Time As Trump's Visit To Nearby Saudi Arabia| US| Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pro-Iran Houthi rebels on May 13 claimed to have launched an attack on Israel's largest airport. The Houthis said they fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli military said it had intercepted the Houthi missile. On May 4, a Houthi missile had also struck inside Ben Gurion airport premises. The Houthi attack came during Trump's Middle East trip. The attack also came days after Trump surprised Israel with a secret Houthi deal. Trump stopped strikes on Houthis in exchange for no attacks on US warships.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net