Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jack Smith Must Be Investigated For Election Interference! | Rep Matt Gaetz
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published Yesterday

Special Counsel Jack Smith has totally given the game away. Every pleading, every filing, and every strategy for him is directed to ensure that the trial of President Trump occurs before the election.


Just like how the Inspector General exposed the Russia Hoax, he ought to sink his teeth into Jack Smith for engaging in explicit election interference.


(Fox News, Hannity, 03/11/24)


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket