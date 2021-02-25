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The REAL Noah's Ark FOUND by Archaeologist Ron Wyatt! - Short Documentary
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31 views • February 25, 2021
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#noahsark #ronwyatt #biblicalarchaeology
I truly believe that this is the actual Ark that God had Noah build and that Noah and his family were in during the global flood. This video has all the proof needed to back it up, as well. It was found in the mountains of Ararat.
Thank you and God Bless!
#noahsark #ronwyatt #biblicalarchaeology
I truly believe that this is the actual Ark that God had Noah build and that Noah and his family were in during the global flood. This video has all the proof needed to back it up, as well. It was found in the mountains of Ararat.
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