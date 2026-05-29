INSIDE THE WAR ON MAHA: ACIP, FLUORIDE, AND THE FDA COVER-UP

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As mainstream outlets push narratives that the MAHA movement is fracturing, Jefferey breaks down the misleading headlines around Kennedy's revised ACIP charter, the FDA's claim that no child deaths are linked to COVID shots, and the Ninth Circuit's reversal of the landmark fluoride ruling on a technicality. Cutting through the spin, we show why the spirit of MAHA is bigger than any single figurehead.