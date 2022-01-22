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The Sick Satanic Truth Is Being Shown to Us Over and Over Again 24/7! [21.01.2022]
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71 views • January 22, 2022
Archive 81 (TV Series 2022– ) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13365348/
https://www.netflix.com/title/80222802
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archive_81
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
1,378 Views jan 21, 2022
THE FIRE RISES
43.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/H1bUmZRTg4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13365348/
https://www.netflix.com/title/80222802
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archive_81
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
1,378 Views jan 21, 2022
THE FIRE RISES
43.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/H1bUmZRTg4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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