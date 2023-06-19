1. How mRNA Vaccines and Vaccine Breakthrough Infections Drive Viral Immune Escape Dynamics

Dr. Geert vanden Bossche
June 13, 2023
🔹 The development of herd immunity to COVID-19 has been hindered by mRNA vaccines and vaccine breakthrough infections of new Omicron variants. Instead, highly vaccinated populations are exerting herd immune pressure on viral infectiousness.
🔹 This is the first of a ten-part video series summarizing the key messages of vaccinologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche's new book, 'The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic -- Nobody Can Conceal The Science That Nature Is Now Desperate to Unveil -- Societies in Highly Vaccinated Countries Will Be Caught By Surprise.'
