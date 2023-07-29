P.1 Throwing together dinner on the hop (WARNING: excessive garlic use – don’t let your children watch) MVI_3247-53,56-63merged

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/dead5570-7726-4760-9760-ca6fc9512e87

I was home late from babysitting my grandsons, and began the time-consuming task of preparing the evening meal. I always listen to videos on alternative health, politics, spirituality, philosophy, and regenerative agriculture, and such like, topics, while busying myself in the kitchen, usually for at least an hour. This is a hotchpotch of vegetables, garlic, eggs, cheese, and salad, that is typical of my evening meal, and bear in mind that I have gone from a bloke whose wonderful wife cooked and prepared everything for him, to a bachelor-equivalent having to fend for himself, since my wife’s serious health downturn and now her recuperation on a farm hundreds of kilometres away.