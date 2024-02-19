The Israeli occupation army uses Technology to Control and Murder Palestinian Civilians - Tested on an Innocent Civilian

The Israeli occupation army uses the latest military technology to control and murder Palestinian civilians inside the occupied territories.
◾️In the video occupation soldiers use a automated "sniper" electronic device that allowes them to target people from inside the military vehicles, using a gun turret on top of it.
◾️To test it they shoot on the leg and innocent man, randomly chosen, and then posted the video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.