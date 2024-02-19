Create New Account
The Israeli occupation army uses Technology to Control and Murder Palestinian Civilians - Tested on an Innocent Civilian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

The Israeli occupation army uses the latest military technology to control and murder Palestinian civilians inside the occupied territories.

◾️In the video occupation soldiers use a automated "sniper" electronic device that allowes them to target people from inside the military vehicles, using a gun turret on top of it.

◾️To test it they shoot on the leg and innocent man, randomly chosen, and then posted the video.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

