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Liberal Trolls (and YouTube) Censor Liberal Troll Michael Moore
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19 views • May 27, 2020
Michael Moore problem: he was FINALLY right about the green-washing agenda of “renewable energy”. Censor eats its own, as the Jacobins are consumed by their own guillotine
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