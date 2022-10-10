Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html Worldwide Supplier For MMS2 Capsules or Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/mms2.html





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Protocol 2000 - https://bit.ly/3KX2bAt

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





What Is MMS2?





A lot of people wonder what MMS2 is and why I have mentioned it online multiple times so I have created this specific video to explain fully what MMS2 is.





I also go into explaining what MMS protocols use MMS2, why you should not add MMS2 directly to water and drink it, how to determine if an MMS2 supplement is of the highest quality or not, and many other specific things that you need to know about MMS2 and using it safely, etc.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/