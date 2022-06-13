Lower Expenses = Extra Beans, Bacon and Bullets

As prices continue to rise, I got to thinking on a few things that we do to stretch our dollars...and a few big ones I forgot to mention-PAY OFF DEBT, BUY CARS USED RATHER THAN NEW, DON'T USE CREDIT OR CREDIT CARDS, don't go to the store for entertainment and when you can sell off old stuff you don't use and don't need. Much of it is a change of mind-set, so I believe it is important to do so (change your mindset) in order to be successful "pinching pennies" over the long haul.

Shop for storable food at The Brighteon Store:

https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831

God bless!



















