Lower Expenses = Extra Beans, Bacon and Bullets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As prices continue to rise, I got to thinking on a few things that we do to stretch our dollars...and a few big ones I forgot to mention-PAY OFF DEBT, BUY CARS USED RATHER THAN NEW, DON'T USE CREDIT OR CREDIT CARDS, don't go to the store for entertainment and when you can sell off old stuff you don't use and don't need. Much of it is a change of mind-set, so I believe it is important to do so (change your mindset) in order to be successful "pinching pennies" over the long haul.
Shop for storable food at The Brighteon Store:
https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831
God bless!