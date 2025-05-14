Ed Martin: Sabotage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino vs. DOJ & Republicans In Congress Secretly Plotting Against Trump
* Ed Martin was on his way to cleaning up Washington as the new U.S. Attorney.
* Senate Republicans decided he was too sincere and killed his nomination.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 May 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ed-martin