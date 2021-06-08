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PART 2: “PANDEMIC” VACCINE COURT EVEN WORSE THAN THE OTHER VAX COURT
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62 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: RoundTableReport
Here’s how the “Vaccine Court” for vaccines designed as “Countermeasures” is even worse than the court that protects BigPharma from lawsuits for childhood vaccines
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Here’s how the “Vaccine Court” for vaccines designed as “Countermeasures” is even worse than the court that protects BigPharma from lawsuits for childhood vaccines
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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